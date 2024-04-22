Another spinning seizure has been caught on security camera at a convenience store 💉☠️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another spinning seizure has been caught on security camera at a convenience store.
These types of seizures have never been captured on film prior to the experimental vaccine rollout.
It looks like they see something before they die. 💉☠️
Source @Covid BC