© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rafah Gaza Feeding Chicken & Rice To Displaced Families In Tents
لارا من غزة Lara
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHim5Ryj1is
بادرة إطعام 🥰أكثر من 80عائلة💪 في الخيم ⛺رز و دجاج من المبادرين آل سالم من الكويت
Feeding initiative 🥰more than 80 families💪 in tents ⛺rice and chicken from the initiators Al Salem from Kuwait