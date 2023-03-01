InfoWars, Controlled Op, JFK, Televangelists, Jesuits in Space, NFL, Corrupted Terrain Theory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2023-02-28 The Papal Pimps of Propaganda
Topic List by JSD:
* Greg Reese, focused on Pfizer, shilling for Alex Jones,
and promoting SubStack
* Alex Jones and his crew
> David Knight
> Paul Joseph Watson
* Odessa Horowitz
* Revolver News and the January 6th Fedsurrection
* Why is Rumble promoting the “Sons of Liberty”?
* James O'Keefe: can he be trusted?
* Oliver Stone’s “JFK”: homosexual perversion swirling around the Jesuit/New Orleans conspirators
* Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoff travles to the Philippines for his young male “bride”.
* Seventh Day Adventist legalism
* The “Crusades” of Billy Graham
* Aaron Maté sucks at guest-hosting the Jimmy Dore show: Where is Jimmy Dora the Explorer?
* Hal Lindsey's ghost writer.
* Homosexual Unitarian Carole Carkeet Carlson ghost wrote for David Jeremiah as well.
* Jesuit observatories.
* It’s a Jesuit Scamdemic!
* NASA camera tricks.
* PsyOp in Space!
* Dave Chappelle’s “body double”.
* The fraud of “Virology”.
* The bait-and-switch of Vivek Ramaswamy
* Real science vs Jesuit science.
* End Times revealed!
* Aging Pat Benatar a spokeswoman for far-Left gun-grabbing.
* Dolly Parton shills for Big Pharma.
* Professional football is rigged!
* Cleveland Browns, SJ!
* The Green Bay MEAT Packers.
* “Terrain Theory” is DOMINATED by New Age-ers.
