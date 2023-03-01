InfoWars, Controlled Op, JFK, Televangelists, Jesuits in Space, NFL, Corrupted Terrain Theory

CTB 2023-02-28 The Papal Pimps of Propaganda

Topic List by JSD:

* Greg Reese, focused on Pfizer, shilling for Alex Jones, and promoting SubStack

* Alex Jones and his crew

> David Knight

> Paul Joseph Watson

* Odessa Horowitz

* Revolver News and the January 6th Fedsurrection

* Why is Rumble promoting the “Sons of Liberty”?

* James O'Keefe: can he be trusted?

* Oliver Stone’s “JFK”: homosexual perversion swirling around the Jesuit/New Orleans conspirators

* Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoff travles to the Philippines for his young male “bride”.

* Seventh Day Adventist legalism

* The “Crusades” of Billy Graham

* Aaron Maté sucks at guest-hosting the Jimmy Dore show: Where is Jimmy Dora the Explorer?

* Hal Lindsey's ghost writer.

* Homosexual Unitarian Carole Carkeet Carlson ghost wrote for David Jeremiah as well.

* Jesuit observatories.

* It’s a Jesuit Scamdemic!

* NASA camera tricks.

* PsyOp in Space!

* Dave Chappelle’s “body double”.

* The fraud of “Virology”.

* The bait-and-switch of Vivek Ramaswamy

* Real science vs Jesuit science.

* End Times revealed!

* Aging Pat Benatar a spokeswoman for far-Left gun-grabbing.

* Dolly Parton shills for Big Pharma.

* Professional football is rigged!

* Cleveland Browns, SJ!

* The Green Bay MEAT Packers.

* “Terrain Theory” is DOMINATED by New Age-ers.

