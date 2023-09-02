Works of the Flesh (Episode 1: Adultery)

Sexual immorality includes any sexual activity outside of marriage, such as adultery, fornication, and same-sex relations. It is a violation of God's design for sex, which is to be enjoyed within the context of marriage.

The following are Bible supporting verses:

o "Flee from sexual immorality. Every other sin a person commits is outside the body, but whoever sins sexually sins against their own body." (1 Corinthians 6:18)

o "Fornicators and adulterers God will judge." (Hebrews 13:4)

o "Let marriage be held in honor among all, and let the marriage bed be undefiled, for God will judge the sexually immoral and adulterers." (Hebrews 13:4)

Affiliate YouTube Channels:

1. NASF-ZASF Live® (@nzasflive): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf9IPs20pH6PcVLZSgUQznQ

2. Present Truth Talk Show (P2TS Live®) [@presenttruthtakeshow]: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkN2oActEZz7m3SUru6CkQ

Facebook pages:

1. Nanjing Adventist Students Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingadventiststudentsfellowship/

2. Nanjing-Zhenjiang Adventist Students' Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Our alternative YouTube platforms:

1. BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/p2tslive

2. Odysee: https://Odysee.com/p2tslive/



3. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2609982

4. P2TSLive Community (BitChute): https://p2tslive.locals.com/

Twitter:

1. https://twitter.com/presenttruth/

2. https://twitter.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Helpful reading materials:

1. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1eHKxTS9wEpxY7tMc5UGfjtCtsaO7Rs4R?usp=share_link

2. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LeSvNzgx9raVCjoIQKXih1lzoFMQuWqY?usp=share_link

3. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/18JmSWTBspRkG55TKzhEHZfJBJGQ0m4I1?usp=sharing

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@p2tslive

Audio (The Longer I Serve Him): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HwnGRCHJTg

Kindly comment, share, subscribe, like, follow, and help grow our viewership. Send support, personal questions, prayer requests, and suggestions to [email protected] and [email protected]