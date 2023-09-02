BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Works of the Flesh (Episode 1: Adultery)
Present Truth Talk Show
Present Truth Talk Show
09/02/2023

Sexual immorality includes any sexual activity outside of marriage, such as adultery, fornication, and same-sex relations. It is a violation of God's design for sex, which is to be enjoyed within the context of marriage.

The following are Bible supporting verses:

o "Flee from sexual immorality. Every other sin a person commits is outside the body, but whoever sins sexually sins against their own body." (1 Corinthians 6:18)

o "Fornicators and adulterers God will judge." (Hebrews 13:4)

o "Let marriage be held in honor among all, and let the marriage bed be undefiled, for God will judge the sexually immoral and adulterers." (Hebrews 13:4)

