In this episode, Chet calls in from out of state to discuss with CV all things relating to the state of play between Trump, who represents us, and Barack Antichrist, who represents the devil. Our rallying cry is, “Do not comply!”

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

“How to Win Debates” on CVBerton.Substack.com and CV Berton’s Twitter, Gettr & TS.