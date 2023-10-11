THE TANK GUY TAKES TO THE SEAS IN WAR THUNDER, APRIL FUN!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
With a nod to that day which passed where fools fool, I step aboard BOATS! And even FLY! Yes you will see me fly a plane, for the first time in over a year. Boats may be easier than Tanks and its well worth a checkout if you like them too, I have some fun here after a long time ashore.