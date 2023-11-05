Affliction can be a chance for spiritual growth or self-induced misery.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #16. Christians need to recognize their mental attitude in the face of either temporary or permanent affliction will determine the final outcome in the plan of GOD. We can always turn a curse into a blessing, and we can glorify GOD in the midst of adversity. Free will matters before and after salvation.