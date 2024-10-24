Natural Intelligence: The Technology of Peace | INTERVIEW BOOK TRAILER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Gale and Cory Endrulat wrote a book called "Natural Intelligence: The Technology of Peace" which demonstrates the problem, the solution and the strategy for how we change the world using the untold practice and philosophy of permaculture and voluntaryism.
Get The Book: https://www.amazon.com/Natural-Intelligence-Cory-Edmund-Endrulat/dp/B0DJRR9YCP
Landing Page With Shareable Documents: https://nita.one
Featuring Best Selling Authors Marjory Wildcraft & Joel Salatin, UFC World Champion Pat Miletich, Sustainability Design Leader McKinley Hlady, Organics Industry Leader Kevin Fretz & Successful Land Developer Rowdy Meyer. These individuals came together, with their unique solutions and perspectives, in the dire need to save our world from it's current catastrophic problems.
