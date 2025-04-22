Prophecy of the Popes - Pope Francis Dead at 88, The Door Opens for the Final Pope to Take Power

Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, said Pope Francis had died Monday morning. This was the announcement:

"Dear brothers and sisters, it is with deep sorrow that I must announce the passing of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father's house.

His whole life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized.

With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we entrust the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the Triune God."

On Easter Sunday, Pope Francis gave a blessing in St. Peter's Square, after not having officiated any of the celebrations of Holy Week.

Also on Sunday, the Holy Father had met briefly with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

Previously, the Pontiff had been hospitalized for 38 days due to a double pneumonia that became complicated.

The Vatican said that on Monday night the rite of verification will take place, which is when Pope Francis is placed in the coffin. This rite will take place in one of the Vatican's chapels, Casa Santa Marta. The relatives of the Holy Pontiff will be part of the rite.

On Wednesday, his remains will be placed in St. Peter's Basilica so that the faithful can say their last goodbyes. This now opens the door for the Final Pope to Step onto the Stage! PETER THE ROMAN!

Mirrored - DAHBOO77





