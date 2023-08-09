Matt Hancock Is a Pathological Liar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No surprise there of course...
He has recently claimed that he has “never heard of Midazolam until after these conspiracy theories started floating around.”
Here’s a video of him acknowledging the distribution of midazolam and morphine to care homes during a House of Commons meeting over zoom during the height of the madness in 2020.
Source @Real World News