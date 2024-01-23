Pets in Love
Jan 21, 2024
Frightened Eyes,Trembling Body, He was Chained to a Corner Waiting for His Owner's Punishment
Frightened eyes, trembling body, the dog was chained to a corner of the house waiting for his owner's punishment! People around the house heard the scream of a dog! They contacted the rescue team and the police to find a way to save the dog! This is the video shared by the rescue team when they arrived at the poor dog's house! What we can see is so clear! The dog seems to be in a panic! He doesn't stop running when he sees someone coming! But the dog can't go anywhere because the chain stops him!
