2/25/2023 -- Turkey on Earthquake Watch for potential new large event -- Key West Geoglyph found!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
788 views • 02/25/2023

Turkey is on watch for a potential 3rd large earthquake this week, going up to M7.0 range possible as explained in this video.


The end of this video covers the newest discovery I made of a giant geoglyph in the shallow waters 20 miles West of Key West Florida ! The 3000 foot long geoglyph in the shape of an Iguana can be seen here: 24°34'53.29"N 82° 8'41.55"W located in the starfort shaped "The Marquesas Key(s)"



Higher resolution screenshots are here: https://twitter.com/RealDutchsinse/st...


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
