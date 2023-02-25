2/25/2023 -- Turkey on Earthquake Watch for potential new large event -- Key West Geoglyph found!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turkey is on watch for a potential 3rd large earthquake this week, going up to M7.0 range possible as explained in this video.
The end of this video covers the newest discovery I made of a giant geoglyph in the shallow waters 20 miles West of Key West Florida ! The 3000 foot long geoglyph in the shape of an Iguana can be seen here: 24°34'53.29"N 82° 8'41.55"W located in the starfort shaped "The Marquesas Key(s)"
Higher resolution screenshots are here: https://twitter.com/RealDutchsinse/st...
