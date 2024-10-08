The Remarkable Health Benefits of Eating Broccoli

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First published in 2016
- An enzyme found in broccoli may slow age-related decline in health by improving mitochondrial health and restoring your metabolism to more youthful levels
- Broccoli has been shown to reduce your risk of many common diseases including arthritis, cancer, high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease, fatty liver disease and diabetes
- Sulforaphane, a naturally occurring organic sulfur compound found in broccoli has potent anticancer activity; it may also be helpful for children with autism
