The Remarkable Health Benefits of Eating Broccoli
Mercola
Mercola
55 views • 7 months ago

First published in 2016

  • An enzyme found in broccoli may slow age-related decline in health by improving mitochondrial health and restoring your metabolism to more youthful levels
  • Broccoli has been shown to reduce your risk of many common diseases including arthritis, cancer, high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease, fatty liver disease and diabetes
  • Sulforaphane, a naturally occurring organic sulfur compound found in broccoli has potent anticancer activity; it may also be helpful for children with autism


Article link: https://bit.ly/3BuG2ZC


Subscribe for FREE to the latest health news: https://bit.ly/3XKhBjw


Website: https://bit.ly/3XDHhxd


Podcast: https://bit.ly/47IWmlx


