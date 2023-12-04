BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Horrifying Moments! How Ukrainian Troops Destroy Russian Tanks Convoy Near Avdiivka
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • 12/04/2023

US Military News


Dec 2, 2023


The Russians had previously spent months attempting to dislodge Avdiivka's Ukrainian garrison without success. Now, amidst a lull in Ukraine's counteroffensive, they've launched another assault. However, it seems the odds are not in Russia's favor.


Attacking entrenched enemy positions has proven to be a formidable challenge for the Russian forces. The Ukrainian troops have learned, and now the Russians are relearning, the harsh lesson that assaulting fortified positions is a costly endeavor. With pre-sighted artillery and omnipresent drones, the Ukrainians have created a challenging environment for direct assaults.


The aftermath of the recent Russian attack reveals a significant setback. Wrecked Russian vehicles and casualties litter the fields between the two forces, with independent analysts estimating around 70 vehicle losses on the Russian side compared to approximately 15 on the Ukrainian side.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9Jq2GUIZmU

Keywords
russiawarus military newsukraineassaulttroopstankslosseshorrifyingentrenchedconvoy avdiivka
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy