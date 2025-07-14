BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DESPAIR IN TEXAS: Volunteers Struggle to Recover Bodies | Episode 26
On the Guadalupe River in the Central Texas Hill Country only 25 miles from Lara’s home in Fredericksburg, TX, volunteers search through the heart-wrenching aftermath of one of the worst floods in living memory.


(0:00:01) - Devastation of Central Texas Floods

(0:13:21) - Hill Country Tragedy and Weather Modification

(0:28:41) - Texas Flood Hero's Sacrifice


Central Texas Floods, Kerrville, Guadalupe River, Camp Mystic, Weather Modification, Independent Journalism, Lara Logan

texaslara logangoing rogue
