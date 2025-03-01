Most of the Ukrainian troops were killed due to the recent failure to withstand the sensitive attack by the Russian Armed Forces, north of the Malaya Loknya settlement in Kursk Region, as shown in footage released by Russian military correspondents on February 26, 2025. Ukrainian troops were hit by artillery as circled in red on the map, forcing Russian troops to capture and eliminate several Ukrainian assault troops in the northern part of the captured Orlovka, and simultaneously liberate several other settlements in the sector the day before. The infographic image shows further disarray in the Ukrainian assault troops, most of whom were eliminated by Russian artillery attacks from the 34th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade, referring to the casualties or losses of a large number of Ukrainian officers during this battle. It is known that Russia is determined to recapture the entire Kursk Region before peace with Ukraine begins!

The great burden on the Ukrainian command structure north of this settlement, resulted in the withdrawal of Ukrainian units after the loss of many personnel. The continued support of various Russian weapons, further hampering Kiev's operational capabilities especially in the ongoing northern sector of Malaya Loknya. Following the recapture of neighboring villages in the sector, Ukrainian units in small groups began to pack up, trying to escape with armor to other areas, possibly to make temporary gains in Sudzha. However, Russian forces did not even allow the troops to leave. The unit was hit by roaming ammunition as they prepared to flee, destroying the vehicle including its occupants as shown in Russian military footage released on February 27. Meanwhile, on February 25, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that Russian assault units from the 34th Guards Mountain Motorized Rifle Brigade had liberated the villages of Pogrebki and Orlovka, following the capture of Marievka. The soldiers raised the Russian flag, coinciding with reports of successful military operations in Malaya Loknya sector.

On February 27, the Defense Ministry informed about the cases inside Ukraine from a prisoner. Aleksandr Chumak was captured while attempting to storm Kursk, and he started to tell everything honestly!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/