Are you Ready for Chaos

VCAST Covers:

Deagle Report – Big Picture, Elephant named Kamala is dead (what are they telling us), Predictive programing mockumentary, CNN rips on Harris approach to Joos and Arabs – why, Epstein leaked conversations about Trump’s administration, what is the play here? Rabbi prays for Trump talking about Noahide Laws, Trumps response to his spiritual journey, Former Zionist whistle blower on Warp speed,7And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations.

Scripture use.

8And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.

9If any man have an ear, let him hear.

10He that leadeth into captivity shall go into captivity: he that killeth with the sword must be killed with the sword. Here is the patience and the faith of the saints. Rev 13