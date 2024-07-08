Cultivating an Atmosphere of Joy and Gratitude by Praying With Expectation - Karen Whiting

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Counter Culture Mom
We need to have an atmosphere of joy around us, but how do we cultivate that? Karen Whiting gives us a plethora of ideas! Karen is an author, speaker, and coach, who has a lot of experience raising children and finding joy even in the most difficult circumstances. She shares tips about how to cultivate an atmosphere of joy, even if we don’t feel joyful. How can we choose joy? How can we strengthen our faith despite challenges? It helps to look back on how far God has brought us because it’s a great reminder that He will never forsake us. He will continue to take care of us as we continue serving Him. Don’t lose hope. Choose to trust Him.



TAKEAWAYS


Your kids can learn to be resilient and strong if you model that behavior for them


Look back at your life and see how God has taken care of you in the past


Strengthen your faith by choosing to trust in Him in the moment and praying with expectation


We have to forgive those around us and speak positive truth continuously



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3SbSJvN

Growing a Mother’s Heart book: https://amzn.to/4cMNAEm

Growing a Joyful Heart book: https://amzn.to/3zlGLLC


🔗 CONNECT WITH KAREN WHITING

Website: https://karenwhiting.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KarenHWhiting

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/authorkarenwhiting/

X: https://twitter.com/KarenHWhiting

YouTube: https://bit.ly/4eKLO8J

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/KarenWhiting/

Substack: https://karenwhiting.substack.com/about


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/

Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


