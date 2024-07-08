Cultivating an Atmosphere of Joy and Gratitude by Praying With Expectation - Karen Whiting

We need to have an atmosphere of joy around us, but how do we cultivate that? Karen Whiting gives us a plethora of ideas! Karen is an author, speaker, and coach, who has a lot of experience raising children and finding joy even in the most difficult circumstances. She shares tips about how to cultivate an atmosphere of joy, even if we don’t feel joyful. How can we choose joy? How can we strengthen our faith despite challenges? It helps to look back on how far God has brought us because it’s a great reminder that He will never forsake us. He will continue to take care of us as we continue serving Him. Don’t lose hope. Choose to trust Him.









TAKEAWAYS





Your kids can learn to be resilient and strong if you model that behavior for them





Look back at your life and see how God has taken care of you in the past





Strengthen your faith by choosing to trust in Him in the moment and praying with expectation





We have to forgive those around us and speak positive truth continuously









