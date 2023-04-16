They've made WEATHER a weapon!Dane Wiggington lead researcher explains the mass Genocide.



The weather is under their control, and it has been going on for decades. I talk with Dane Wigington from Geo Engineering Watch, who has been study this important subject for more than 20 years. Check out the website: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/





Paris Agreement they need to spray the sky with chemicals that reflect sunlight.

So here it is in black and white.





The government admit that in order to meet the Paris Agreement they need to spray the sky with chemicals that reflect sunlight.





Who in hell gives them the right to block out our sun.





Plan on highlighting this problem and also writing to your MP.





This needs to stop.





DuneDrifter, Topical Digest discovering the cover ups and lies you are being fed by mainstream media and Governments around the world.





SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO

