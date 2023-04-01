© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 122
1 <A Song of Ascents. Of David.> I was glad when they said to me, "Let us go into the house of the LORD."
2 Our feet have been standing Within your gates, O Jerusalem!
3 Jerusalem is built As a city that is compact together,
4 Where the tribes go up, The tribes of the LORD, To the Testimony of Israel, To give thanks to the name of the LORD.
5 For thrones are set there for judgment, The thrones of the house of David.
6 Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: "May they prosper who love you.
7 Peace be within your walls, Prosperity within your palaces."
8 For the sake of my brethren and companions, I will now say, "Peace be within you."
9 Because of the house of the LORD our God I will seek your good.
(Ps. 122:1-123:1 NKJ)