Jesse Watters | Biden Regime On The Brink of WW3

Jesse Watters | Hillary Clinton used to believe in questioning authority...

Until she became the authority and war started exhilarating her. She just proved why the public is so peeved at politicians- because they don't listen and don't engage or even try to persuade.





Now Europe is at war, the Middle East is at war and the White House is giving itself an A+. Politicians think war is good politics so Democrats are urging Biden to drop Bidenomics and run as a wartime president. The wartime president who said the Taliban would never take over, who said Putin was committed to peace, and that he knew how to negotiate with Hamas.





