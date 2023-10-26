Jesse Watters | Biden Regime On The Brink of WW3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jesse Watters | Hillary Clinton used to believe in questioning authority...
Until she became the authority and war started exhilarating her. She just proved why the public is so peeved at politicians- because they don't listen and don't engage or even try to persuade.
Now Europe is at war, the Middle East is at war and the White House is giving itself an A+. Politicians think war is good politics so Democrats are urging Biden to drop Bidenomics and run as a wartime president. The wartime president who said the Taliban would never take over, who said Putin was committed to peace, and that he knew how to negotiate with Hamas.
@JesseBWatters
https://twitter.com/i/status/1716989839592038589