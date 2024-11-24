Our NEWEST Sponsor

If Globalists Seize Power, Can We Revolt?

Rev. Bob Fiedler, Founder, Legalese Podcast

A rumor has started that we may have cheered too prematurely when supposedly the World Health Organization (WHO) failed to preempt member nations’ Public Health responses to Pandemics. Apparently the WHO’s parent, the United Nations, adopted an agreement known as “Pact for the Future” whose expansion of "global governance” will create UN 2.0! That, and many Truthers fear the “hopium” of a new Trump presidency will bait patriots only to switch over control to the same banksters behind Kamala. (And of course doomsayers predict false flags and disasters that require prepping for the Apocalypse). If our national government betrays American values, can we alter, abolish or leave it?

Occasionally we hear of activists threatening to merge portions of states to secede from our central Leviathan. Americans in eastern Washington state and Oregon want to merge with a group in Idaho - for a new state that actually respects limited government. If the Dems steal another election (did you know they're STILL counting votes in several states?), many wonder if a cohort of MAGA believers will not only secede but actually revolt against our national government (Woke cultists still might burn a few cities, too, as Trump's Administration takes shape).

What if Trump himself is the Pied Piper, baiting MAGA only to switch to the globalist control grid enabled by a Digital ID probably required to separate illegals from citizens - enabled by the Wireless Mesh supported by his nominated FCC Chair and satellite fixation of his hero Elon, and the censorship he supports for criticism of a certain foreign nation abusive of its citizens? If, that is, we get the Great Rest instead of the promised Golden Age, will we revolt, and would the Constitution justify our actions?

Mr. Fiedler has presented (1) before on Freedom Hub, about the failure of our Constitution to limit government power as our Founders intended. Jefferson’s Independence Declaration said it’s a Right inherent to Nature to “alter or abolish” government that violates our Natural Rights.

Have we arrived at that point? Is revolt justified? Does it have to be violent, or could Americans amicably separate from their fellow citizens too brainwashed by Bill Gates’ fellow globalist demons to even realize the trouble we’re in?

1) https://rumble.com/v3wpglm-if-it-retains-implied-powers-is-the-constitution-still-safe-enough-to-resto.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp