World War Three beckons

1871 - Albert Pike wrote to Giuseppe Mazzini detailing three world wars in the centuries to follow





Update: Monday 16th September

It appears that this WW3 forecast was prescient, the major world powers went to the brink and back again over the weekend of the 14th/15th of September(around the time of long range missiles into Russia rhetoric)

Sir Richard Moore KCMG - Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) https://www.gov.uk/government/people/richard-moore issue this communique to INTEL backchannels:

"Please refrain from all engagements until such time as we can establish meaningful diplomatic engagement. We have actionable intelligence of fifth columns. Stand down all nuclear capability worldwide. Thank you."





