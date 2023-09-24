She sat in the pot silently watching the owner's shadow fade away she cried for herself

Pitiful Animal





Sep 23, 2023





The dog was left in a pot next to the garden

For three days he did not run too far, was just hanging around in that pot

It seemed that the boy thought the previous owner would come back to pick him up at any moment

His condition was not good, his hind legs were broken, swollen and smelly

I thought they were caseation

We regretted having to see that scene. It made me feel so sad

We used the wheelbarrow to bring the boy home

Welcome to your new home





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4lv58-59i0