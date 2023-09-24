BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
She sat in the pot silently watching the owner's shadow fade away she cried for herself
127 views • 09/24/2023

Pitiful Animal


Sep 23, 2023


The dog was left in a pot next to the garden

For three days he did not run too far, was just hanging around in that pot

It seemed that the boy thought the previous owner would come back to pick him up at any moment

His condition was not good, his hind legs were broken, swollen and smelly

 I thought they were caseation

We regretted having to see that scene. It made me feel so sad

We used the wheelbarrow to bring the boy home

Welcome to your new home


Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4lv58-59i0

