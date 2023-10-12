Hamas Leader Declared Global Jihad for This Friday the 13th

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former leader of Hamas Khalid Mashal called on Muslims to mobilize for a global uprising against Israel and the West on Friday, October 13.
Learn more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/jihad-declared-hamas-calls-for-global-muslim-uprising-against-israel-the-west-on-friday-the-13th/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/wwiii-alert-neocons-lindsey-graham-liz-cheney-call-for-biden-to-bomb-iran/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/gop-report-biden-welcomed-4-million-illegal-migrants-within-26-months/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-nat-sec-spokesman-kirby-tells-americans-in-israel-to-fly-commercial-to-escape-but-airlines-suspended-all-flights/