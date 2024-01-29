MAYDAY: Young Ryanair pilot incapacitated with heart attack symptoms

26 NOV 2023 - Ryanair Flight FR-3472 (LTN-RZE) from London Luton, UK to Rzeszow (Poland) - One of the pilots became incapacitated, plane diverted to Krakow and landed safely.

The pilot experienced sudden dizziness and nausea. While these could be benign, they are also common heart attack symptoms. See for example:

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/heart-attack/symptoms-causes/syc-20373106

https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/heart-attack/warning-signs-of-a-heart-attack

Note that the affected pilot is a male in his mid-20s. It is well know that young men are the highest risk group for vaxx-induced myocarditis and other heart problems.

SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKeeFByCmfs

Mirrored - frankploegman

