FBI Lied About Crime

President Trump Was Right: Violent Crime Is Rising
◦ The Revised FBI Crime Data Reveal That It Originally Missed 1,699 Murders In 2022. Given That Almost All Murders Are Reported, How Do They Miss That Many?
◦ Stealth Edit: FBI Quietly Revises Violent Crime Stats
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News (22 October 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5jple9-high-alert-deep-state-warmongers-set-to-launch-ww3-attack-against-iran-blin.html