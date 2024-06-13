MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT & JAB MANDATER FINALLY DROPS DEAD ... IN ROME!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This clown ran his mouth a lot to the students about the jabs. He ran it all the way through his battle with vaccine-induced sarcoma (turbo cancer) and probably up until he died in Rome! Maybe he'll burn in hell with the pope!
Sources (thanks to the sub for the tip!)
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2024/06/10/marquette-president-michael-lovell-cancer-death/74042004007
https://x.com/PresLovell/status/1420158749235372037
