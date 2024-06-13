MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT & JAB MANDATER FINALLY DROPS DEAD ... IN ROME!

This clown ran his mouth a lot to the students about the jabs. He ran it all the way through his battle with vaccine-induced sarcoma (turbo cancer) and probably up until he died in Rome! Maybe he'll burn in hell with the pope!

Sources (thanks to the sub for the tip!)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2024/06/10/marquette-president-michael-lovell-cancer-death/74042004007

https://x.com/PresLovell/status/1420158749235372037

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

