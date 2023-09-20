The Hidden History of UFO Crash Retrievals & Secret Space Programs

Michael Salla





Sep 20, 2023





This is the trailer to the Sept 30 webinar: "From UFO Crash Retrievals to Present Day Secret Space Programs." To register & more info visit: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/ufocrashre...





Many thanks to Jas Marlin for creating this inspiring video, and to Angelika Whitecliff for assisting in the narration.





Michael Salla, Ph.D.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRQC0fsHtM0