The Hidden History of UFO Crash Retrievals & Secret Space Programs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Salla
Sep 20, 2023
This is the trailer to the Sept 30 webinar: "From UFO Crash Retrievals to Present Day Secret Space Programs." To register & more info visit: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/ufocrashre...
Many thanks to Jas Marlin for creating this inspiring video, and to Angelika Whitecliff for assisting in the narration.
Michael Salla, Ph.D.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRQC0fsHtM0