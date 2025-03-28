BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
OUTRAGEOUS NEW GUN CONTROL BILL INTRODUCED 🆔 BACKGROUND CHECKS FOR BARRELS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
220 views • 5 months ago

California is already the leader when it comes to new laws that infringe on your rights. That doesn't mean they are going to stop there. The California legislature just introduced a new bill, SB704 takes things to the next level.


Check out Attorneys on Retainer for yourself, and use code CJTV during sign up to save 50 your individual signup fee. https://bit.ly/AOR-CJTV

Disclaimer- AOR is backed by "Attorneys For Freedom" which is an Arizona-based law firm providing national representation via pro hac vice rules.


Social Media

INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/thedailyshooter76/

I'm on X https://x.com/Thedailyshooter


Check out my Merch, Shirts, Mugs and More!

https://teespring.com/dashboard/stores


NOTICE: I am "NOT" a lawyer, and this should not be considered legal advice. These are my opinions.

(DISCLAIMER: This post may contain paid advertisements or affiliate links. What is an affiliate link? It means that if you click on one of the product links, Copper Jacket TV will receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps support the channel and allows awesome future content. Thank you for the support!


Disclaimer: These videos are strictly for educational and entertainment purposes only. . These videos are free to watch and if anyone attempts to charge for this video notify us immediately.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7TWzXAho4I

californiagun controlmulti pronged attackcraven newscumbackground check for barrels
