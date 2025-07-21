WORLD ECONOMIC TERRORISTS ARE BITCHING ABOUT COFFEE CARBON??

I'm sure this retarded terrorist is going to put down his morning cup first, right? Just like they quit flying private jets, eating lobster tail and steak? Etc etc?

That's how this works. Whether you like coffee or not, the middle finger is the solution.

Source

https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1947156314574172650

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report