Methylene Blue Effective Bartonella Treatment - (Science Based) - Part 1
Frequently, I am coaching people who have Bartonella, a gram-negative bacteria that has very adverse effects on people's gut and body holistically, and one of the most effective things I am aware of for eradicating it is Methylene Blue.
In this video, I talk extensively about the science of Methylene Blue for treating Bartonella, such as how effective it is at treating Bartonella in its stationary and growing phase, how effective it is compared to specific antibiotic medications and much more.
If you want to learn about everything mentioned above in detail, watch this video "Methylene Blue Effective Bartonella Treatment - (Science Based) - Part 1" from start to FINISH!
