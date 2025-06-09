Capital Tax? No Way!

everybody in Canada is terrified of capital gains. the biggest issue is that you just assume that capital gains are a real thing and in that assumption you just capitulate and give up and part with your hard earned money. the Canada Revenue Agency did not pay for that house they did not earn that house they did not help you get a mortgage they did not assist you in getting your mortgage reduced they did nothing except stick their hands out demanding money and yet without a single law to back them up all of you just hand your money over to them. legally you don't even have to report this. if you want to never pay a capital gain on any property that you have get a hold of me immediately at Kevinjjohnston.com

