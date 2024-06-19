BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Economists freak out! Trump would replace income tax with tariffs
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
109 views • 11 months ago

Presidential candidate Donald J. Trump recently announced that if he is reelected, he will push to end federal income taxes and replace it with tariffs.  If successful, how would this affect the economy and why are mainstream economists against it?

In this week’s Freedom Hour, Peymon will discuss what increasing tariffs on imports would mean to you and the economy. He will shed light on the possibilities of the federal income tax being abolished and what that would look like for everyday Americans.

For over 28 years, Freedom Law School has helped many Americans live free from IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. You can live free now with Freedom Law School’s 100% Guarantee against civil and criminal lawsuits. Take the 7 Steps to income tax freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

Keywords
trumpincome taxirstaxlawtarifffederal income taxincomewithholdingtax courttaxable income
