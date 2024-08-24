BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ilan Pappé: The Rise & Coming Fall of the Israel Lobby - Chris Hedges Report
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
86 views • 8 months ago

I'm sharing this informative video from, 'The Chris Hedges YouTube Channel'.

The Israel lobby wields some of the most influence over American politics than any lobbying group in Washington.

As Ilan Pappé, the Israeli historian, professor and author, and host Chris Hedges detail in this latest episode of The Chris Hedges Report, the lobby’s rise to power consisted of diverging ideological factions uniting in pursuit of their shared interests in controlling the land of historic Palestine.


The history and manifestation of this systemic corruption of the Zionist lobby, hyper-dependent on coercion and total control, is thoroughly described in Pappé’s new book, Lobbying for Zionism on Both Sides of the Atlantic.

(0:00) Intro

(5:29) Zionism as a narrative

(9:29) Wealthy Jews vs poor Jews

(19:46) Ben-Gurion takes over the Zionist project

(22:28) Britain makes Palestine Zionist

(31:49) Palestinian anti-colonial resistance

(41:50) Christian-Zionist lobby

(46:25) Israel lobby after Holocaust and in America

(55:08) AIPAC is born

(1:06:30) Israel lobby after October 7

(1:15:42) What’s next for Palestine and Israel?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4m6S1iXlsqw&t=28s

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
