BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DO YOU GUYS REMEMBER KAMALA HARRIS SWEAR IN DEBACLE? AND SOMEHOW WE HAVE A "BILL OF PRIVELEDGES"?
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
201 views • 8 months ago

So. This video has somehow gotten taken down once already. I assume it's a mistake?

This isn't disrespectful. I'm just asking if you remember that little issue she had with swearing in on the Library of Congress Bible? Like, Refusing to do it. Lol... Remember that? And why Kamala, do you think our freedom of speech is a privledge you can suspend t take away. Lol? THATS LITERALLY WHY it's protected the way it is Kamala. Becuz of tyranic attempts from people like yourself to ignore out Bill of Rights and Constitution of the USA. anyway, just wondering what y'all think of that debacle now, 4 years later? Hit meeeee! [email protected] 

Keywords
electionusakamalasurviveprepare
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy