Weaponizing Religion for the New World Order
Red Pill Expo
Red Pill Expo
51 views • 08/03/2023

Alex Newman describes the content of his presentation at The Red Pill Expo to be held in Des Moines, Iowa on 2023 August 12-13. Yes, the religious leaders of the world are coming together to build what they say will be heaven on Earth. Alex will unravel the threads and reveal the true origin and purpose of this deception. Information about the Red Pill Expo at https://redpillexpo.org


religionnew world orderalex newmanred pill expodes moines
