Am I Autistic?
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1930 followers
16 views • 7 months ago

Sunday Morning Live 26 January 2025


In this episode of Sunday Morning Philosophy, I challenge the idea that higher wages for manual labor lead to food scarcity, arguing instead that increased labor costs foster innovation. I critique misconceptions about welfare and stress the need for nuanced economic discussions. We also examine the origins of COVID-19 and the significance of critical thinking in combating misinformation. Through personal anecdotes, I highlight the importance of integrity and genuine relationships, concluding with a call for listeners to embrace their true selves and engage deeply with the complexities of life.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

evidencephilosophyreasoninnovationstefan molyneuxlivestreamcritical thinkingintegrityfood scarcityhigher wagescovid19 originsmanual laborincreased labor costswelfare misconceptionsnuanced economic discussionsmisinformation combatgenuine relationshipstrue selvescomplexities of life
