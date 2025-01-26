Am I Autistic?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sunday Morning Live 26 January 2025
In this episode of Sunday Morning Philosophy, I challenge the idea that higher wages for manual labor lead to food scarcity, arguing instead that increased labor costs foster innovation. I critique misconceptions about welfare and stress the need for nuanced economic discussions. We also examine the origins of COVID-19 and the significance of critical thinking in combating misinformation. Through personal anecdotes, I highlight the importance of integrity and genuine relationships, concluding with a call for listeners to embrace their true selves and engage deeply with the complexities of life.
