BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

People, Birds, Dogs and Planes Frozen in Time: Stuck in a Matrix Time-Loop
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
180 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
205 views • 07/26/2023

Sources: " Hundreds Of Sheep Stand Frozen In Field "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMXNlsl2Jj4

Woman Frozen in Time While Walking Down the Street - Woman Frozen in Street TikTok Viral Video " https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJHxKVXL_cE "

Woman frozen in time?!👽 Explanation in my profile! " https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CXim-fk1nu8 "

People Acting Odd in the Park || ViralHog " https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1-jRi0jgQo " DOGS FROZEN IN TIME FOR 4 MINUTES | The Proof Is Out There (Season 2) | Exclusive " https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0f-9lyxQEUA "

Pigeon Seems to have been Stuck in Time: Glitch in The Matrix " https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjmMlSK9NrA "

Birds frozen in time#birds#strange activity#endtimes "
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_4h60uq6R0

SEE ALSO: "Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
 "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
"Jesus the Usurper" -https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

Keywords
deathaliensufomeditationmatrixsoulafterlifeastral travelarchonsreincarnationalien abductionreincarnation trappre birth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy