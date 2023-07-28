The Golden Calf Deception (Then & NOW) *Satan Would Love to Ban This Video! [PART II]*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today will be *part two* of Exodus 30-34 (known as parashat ki tisa). I told you we would cover Exodus 32-34 on either Monday or Wednesday... but alas, here we are! Better late than never. The biggest topic we will be looking at is the *golden calf deception*. Think about it carefully... why exactly would the people make a "golden calf" to worship? What would make them fall for such an obvious counterfeit of true spiritual intimacy with God? And...why was the making of a golden calf so repulsive to Elohim, exactly? Let's talk about it. We will also explore the truth about God's mercy, the generational curses (and demonic possession) associated with sin, and a few other very important details concerning our walk with the Most High. Let's rise up and overcome mystery babylon with boldness.
📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets
📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/free
🔗 For upcoming meetings + announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram
🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6
☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85