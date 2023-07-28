The Golden Calf Deception (Then & NOW) *Satan Would Love to Ban This Video! [PART II]*

Today will be *part two* of Exodus 30-34 (known as parashat ki tisa). I told you we would cover Exodus 32-34 on either Monday or Wednesday... but alas, here we are! Better late than never. The biggest topic we will be looking at is the *golden calf deception*. Think about it carefully... why exactly would the people make a "golden calf" to worship? What would make them fall for such an obvious counterfeit of true spiritual intimacy with God? And...why was the making of a golden calf so repulsive to Elohim, exactly? Let's talk about it. We will also explore the truth about God's mercy, the generational curses (and demonic possession) associated with sin, and a few other very important details concerning our walk with the Most High. Let's rise up and overcome mystery babylon with boldness.

