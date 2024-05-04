© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of the destruction of a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Artillerymen from the “Center” group of troops attacked a field ammunition supply point of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnoarmeysk direction.
As a result of a precise strike, the ammunition detonated and was completely destroyed.