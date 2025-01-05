Noticed Something Interesting About Elon Musk's Tweets | Leather Apron Club





The video reveals compelling data showing that 33% of Musk's political interactions are with ethnically Jewish accounts, making up only 2% of the U.S. population. This insight challenges viewers to examine their instincts and engage in open discussion about the topic.





Beyond Musk's interactions, the video explores the broader issue of Jewish overrepresentation on popular media platforms, including podcasts like Joe Rogan's, Lex Friedman's, Sam Harris', and Tim Pool's.





The overrepresentation of Jewish individuals as guests on these shows is compared to their population size and other mainstream shows, highlighting a widespread phenomenon.





🔗 Musk's X Interactions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/131rf4EVo9OKNY7lc-bsNMOKrmK2fM9wzC7OfFqIQ16k/edit?usp=sharing





🔗 The Tim Ferriss Show: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1siFOZu5RJr-bNCNRNyX6ApRHAslvxUNWcxpGcDBFUoo/edit?usp=sharing





🔗 The (((David Pakman))) Show: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1BDHbZdDYUSYhIAuDXbwinJiDFEaQPY4IL-kGCIzuf34/edit?usp=sharing





🔗 (((Ben Shapiro)))'s Sunday Special: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Q3wsUeTk4f8Tn3Z_I25lwC1R0CbC82a2_dyTuZCY26g/edit?usp=sharing









I Noticed Something Interesting About Elon Musk's Tweets | Leather Apron Club

Just a Dude

39.1K followers









196





5





Repost

Comments

Share

Save

Embed









Go Ad-Free with Rumble Premium

Enjoy content without interruptions!





9 months ago

16.4K

Leather Apron Club

Exposé

Elon Musk Tweets Exposed

X

Jewish Overrepresentation In Media

Uncovering The Truth

Musk And Jewish Voices

Conspiracy In The Media

The Man Behind The Tweets

Data Driven Discussion

Media Manipulation Or Coincidence

"I Noticed Something Interesting About Elon Musk's Tweets" by Leather Apron Club is an intriguing deep dive into the political interactions of Elon Musk on the platform X. The video provides compelling data, revealing that 33% of Musk's political interactions are with accounts run by ethnically Jewish individuals, who make up only 2% of the U.S. population. This fascinating insight challenges viewers to examine their instincts and engage in open discussion about the topic.





The video also presents a breakdown of how the data was gathered and analyzed, providing a foundation for further exploration of this phenomenon. Beyond Elon Musk's interactions, the video delves into the broader issue of Jewish overrepresentation on popular media platforms, including podcasts like Joe Rogan's, Lex Friedman's, Sam Harris', and Tim Pool's.





The overrepresentation of Jewish individuals as guests on these shows is compared to their population size and other mainstream shows, painting a picture of a widespread phenomenon. The video poses the question of why Jewish individuals are overrepresented on these platforms and encourages further discussion and exploration of this fascinating topic.





In urging viewers to question their assumptions and engage in meaningful