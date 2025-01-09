© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Firefighters have to work with what they have to put out the fire in California.
Adding:
LA Already Shipped Firefighting Equipment To Ukraine, And Now Biden Is Planning Another Handout As California Burns
Democrats have been more focused on slashing the fire department budget and sending equipment and money to Ukraine than saving Americans.
https://thefederalist.com/2025/01/08/la-already-shipped-firefighting-equipment-to-ukraine-and-now-biden-is-planning-another-handout-as-california-burns/
Also, at least one new firetruck was sent from Kern County, and photo was on X post from June 22, 2024, from @ambulancesU.