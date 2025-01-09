Firefighters have to work with what they have to put out the fire in California.

Adding:

LA Already Shipped Firefighting Equipment To Ukraine, And Now Biden Is Planning Another Handout As California Burns

Democrats have been more focused on slashing the fire department budget and sending equipment and money to Ukraine than saving Americans.

https://thefederalist.com/2025/01/08/la-already-shipped-firefighting-equipment-to-ukraine-and-now-biden-is-planning-another-handout-as-california-burns/

Also, at least one new firetruck was sent from Kern County, and photo was on X post from June 22, 2024, from @ambulancesU.