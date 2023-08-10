Arise TO THE Battle" With Jesse Knock & Dr. Stephen Pidgeon

THIS PRESENTATION IS DEDICATED TO THE LATE JUDY PIKE, WIFE TO MARK PIKE who we all know as Dirtdabber.

There is no escape from your fights. Its not about passing; its not EVEN about winning - its about your warfare. Its about your courage, its about your obedience: This is what Yahuah Elohiym requires.

Judges 3: 1 NOW these are the nations which Yahuah left to prove Israel by them, even as many of Israel who had not known any of the wars in Canaan.

