AI May Fulfill Biblical Prophecy and Cause Strong Delusion in The Last Days - Paul Begley

No one knows the time or the hour that Jesus Christ will triumphantly return to Earth, but Paul Begley is confident it will be soon. Paul is a pastor and the host of Paul Begley Prophecy, where he discusses the signs and scriptural clues surrounding these chaotic end times. He talks about AI's technological possibility to explain a few of the prophecies in Revelation, such as when the wicked Beast opens his mouth and speaks. Paul additionally highlights how AI is taking over media and information tributaries. He also points out how the Bible predicts in 2 Thessalonians that in the last days, a “strong delusion” will come over the people that will cause them to trust the Antichrist.
TAKEAWAYS
You can’t stop the prophecy, but you can open the eyes of the blind by sharing the good news of the Gospel
We live in an age of disinformation and misinformation and must use wisdom and discernment to rise above deception
Pastors should prepare their flock to endure the turbulent events of what’s to come during these end times
Paul believes that the world is in the midnight hour before Christ’s return
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo
AI Jesus Article: https://bit.ly/43cnDZH
‘The Giant’ Statue: https://bit.ly/3YumNa8
New Apocalypse Watch 2.0: https://newapocalypsewatch.com/
Pre-order Revelation 911 Book: https://amzn.to/45n2RrU
Lands of the Bible Cruise Registration: https://bit.ly/46VS5dO
Lands of the Bible Cruise Brochure: https://bit.ly/3Y2cdGV
Investors Eyeing Insect Protein: https://bit.ly/3DWgfHT
Teacher Encourages Students to Eat Insects: https://bit.ly/3OT2G2d
Nicole Kidman Eats Bugs: https://bit.ly/3s87tnp
Utah Teacher Tells Kids to Eat Bugs: https://bit.ly/47waNc2
🔗 CONNECT WITH PAUL BEGLEY
Website: https://www.paulbegleyprophecy.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pastorpaulbegley
Twitter: https://twitter.com/pastorbegley
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@paulbegley34
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom
Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.