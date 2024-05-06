The Emily James Trio perform Live in Brisbane.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Emily James Trio performing at the NO Digital ID Rally in Brisbane, Qld, Australia.
5th May, 2024.
1st song, The Lucky Country.
2nd song, Don't Welcome Me To Own Country.
3rd song, We Ain't Moving.
Interview with Emily (Vocals) and James (Guitar)...unfortunately James the Drummer wasn't there. We'll catch up with him next time.
Songs are from their debut album, "Someone Had To Say It".
