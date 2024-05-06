BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Emily James Trio perform Live in Brisbane.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
12 months ago

The Emily James Trio performing at the NO Digital ID Rally in Brisbane, Qld, Australia.


5th May, 2024.


1st song, The Lucky Country.


2nd song, Don't Welcome Me To Own Country.


3rd song, We Ain't Moving.


Interview with Emily (Vocals) and James (Guitar)...unfortunately James the Drummer wasn't there. We'll catch up with him next time.


Songs are from their debut album, "Someone Had To Say It".


Get it here - https://www.theemilyjamestrio.com/products/someone-had-to-say-it


Subscribe on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@EmilyJamesTrio


Like and Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554158463381&sk=about


Filmclip "Don't Welcome Me (To My Own Country) - https://youtu.be/1iuG3z4cr18?si=cYMLehtLGfQnjROO


Kulture....Liberated Artists - https://kultureclo.com/


https://www.theemilyjamestrio.com/


Join Aussie Flyers:


Website -

https://aussieflyers.com/



Telegram - https://t.me/aussieflyers



Gab - https://gab.com/AussieFlyers



Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers



Bitchute -  https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aussie-flyers/



Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieflyers



Odysee -

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0



Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs



YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@AussieFlyers572



Subscribe to our magazine -

https://aussieflyers.com/aussie-flyer-magazine



Aussie Flyers Mailer -

https://aussieflyers.com/mailer



Email - [email protected]



All rights reserved.

australiaqueenslandbrisbaneaussie flyersthe emily james triono digital id rally
