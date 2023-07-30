07.30.23 Cider Sunday: Samuel Smiths Perry Hard Pear Cider 4.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
*[email protected] bad nor great, this is a serviceable cider if you just want to change it up a bit.
5.0 for the ABV, 0 IBUs ( its a cider after all) and the SRM is a 6 by my eye.
Could've been drier and have a more pronounced pear punch but she not bad
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with me.
Big 3 folks !
Skal
E
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
