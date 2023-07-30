07.30.23 Cider Sunday: Samuel Smiths Perry Hard Pear Cider 4.0/5*

*[email protected] bad nor great, this is a serviceable cider if you just want to change it up a bit.

5.0 for the ABV, 0 IBUs ( its a cider after all) and the SRM is a 6 by my eye.

Could've been drier and have a more pronounced pear punch but she not bad

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with me.

Big 3 folks !

Skal

E

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

