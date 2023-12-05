BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Good ET/Bad ET Exopolitical State of the Planet Preview Clip
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
0
20 views • 12/05/2023

Michael Salla


Dec 3, 2023


Hidden third parties manipulate both sides in international conflicts to start or perpetuate wars. Researchers such as William Bramley and David Icke were the first to expose the extraterrestrial origins of these mysterious actors. This is a video extract from The Exopolitical State of the Planet 2023 Webinar recorded live on Nov 25. Full recording available on Vimeo Extract from The Exopolitical State of the Planet 2023 Webinar recorded live on Nov 25. Full recording available on Vimeo https://vimeo.com/ondemand/exostateofplanet2023


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HAOxVmsf5AQ

etbadgoodhiddenpreviewexopoliticsstate of the planetmichael salla
