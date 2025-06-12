VAXX poisoned rock star strokes out on stage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
February 14, 2025 - Eagles Guitarist Don Felder Suffers "Medical Event" Onstage. Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder suffered a medical emergency onstage during a performance of “Tequila Sunrise” on the Rock Legends Cruise. He lost his balance mid-song and was helped offstage. His team later confirmed he was dehydrated, received fluids, and was recovering. The cruise continues, and his performances are being rescheduled to allow him time to rest.
