The Moho





Apr 28, 2024





He Was Drowned Into A Bucket Of Paint Despite His Best Efforts To Beg For Forgiveness





This is Deva's journey. The cat was in a serious condition

He was dunked into wall paint buckets by the owner because Deva accidentally dropped them.





#UnwantedPuppy, #EmaciatedPuppy, #TheMoho

------------------------------------------------------

You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Twitter: / themoho4

Instagram: / themoho88





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ea_IpomLPQ8